Funeral of 'inspirational' student Joe Drennan to take place this afternoon

THE FUNERAL OF Joe Drennan, the young journalism student who was struck by a car and killed on Friday night, is to take place at 3pm this afternoon in St Fergal’s Church in Camross, Co Laois.

The service will also be livestreamed to the Camross Pastoral Council’s Facebook Page.



The 21-year-old, who was nominated for Journalist of the Year at this year’s Student Media Awards, was struck and killed in a hit-and-run incident while he waited for a bus at the weekend.

Joe was on his way home after finishing a shift in a local restaurant, when a car which had just been involved in a collision with another vehicle beforehand struck the student.



Gardaí said the driver of the vehicle “failed to remain at the scene”, while the driver of the other vehicle, a man in his 40s and an adult female passenger, were taken to University Hospital Limerick with non-life threatening injuries.

Joe was also Editor of University of Limerick student newspaper Limerick Voice.

Dr Kathryn Hayes, director of the BA in Journalism and Digital Communication course in UL, said:

“We are absolutely devastated in the journalism department and in the wider UL community to learn of the tragic death of our student Joe Drennan. Our heartfelt sympathies are with Joe’s family at this terrible time and all of his classmates and many dear friends.”

She said Joe had been “an inspirational student and a hugely talented young journalist, who had a bright career ahead”.

“He was passionate and creative and will be sorely missed by all of us who had the pleasure of knowing and working with him,” Dr Hayes added.

Joe had also been a writer for GCN (Gay Community News). An obituary published on the magazine’s website on Monday said there were “no words to describe the cold shock each of us received when we got the news.”

“You’d never think he was only 21,” they wrote. “To be that talented, switched on and professional at that age is rare. He was confident and focused and completely reliable. He was also incredibly sweet, funny, gracious, and so, so cool.”

You could say his voice being silenced is a loss to the writing community, the queer community, his hometown, but none of those would say enough. It is the world’s loss.

Gardaí are continuing to search for the driver of the car, and a spokesperson confirmed to The Journal yesterday evening that no arrests had been made.