This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 9 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joe Duffy apologises to Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh for 'defamatory comments' on Liveline

Duffy has acknowledged the “grave distress” caused to the Dublin South Central TD.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 9 Mar 2020, 4:27 PM
8 minutes ago 2,723 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5038624
Joe Duffy and Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD.
Image: Rollingnews.ie
Joe Duffy and Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD.
Joe Duffy and Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD.
Image: Rollingnews.ie

BROADCASTER JOE DUFFY has apologised on behalf of himself and RTÉ for “defamatory comments” he made about Sinn Féin TD Aengus Ó Snodaigh on his Liveline radio programme.

The comments were made a number of days after last month’s general election during an edition of the programme in which members of the public called to suggest ministers in a “fantasy cabinet”.

One caller speaking on the programme suggested Ó Snodaigh as a potential minister for defence. 

In response to this caller, Duffy made an incorrect comment about Ó Snodaigh, stating: “Even though Aengus Ó Snodaigh has been found guilty of a public order offence involving the gardaí, but that’s in the past.”

After the programme returned from a subsequent ad break, Duffy retracted his previous comments and apologised, stating that he “read that piece wrong” and “it wasn’t Aengus Ó Snodaigh”.

Now, speaking on this afternoon’s programme, Duffy read out a lengthy apology to the Dáil deputy:

RTÉ and I unreservedly and sincerely apologise to Mr Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD for the defamatory and unfair publication of comments and statements concerning Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD, published by me on this programme on the 12th of February 2020.

RTÉ and I sincerely acknowledge and accept that Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD was not convicted of a public order offence involving members of An Garda Síochána or any criminal offence as stated by RTÉ and I.

RTÉ and I accepted that this publication in respect of Aengus Ó Snodaigh TD did not comply with good broadcasting standards, and in particular the standards required of a public broadcaster such as RTÉ.

RTÉ and I sincerely regret, apologise and acknowledge the grave distress caused to Mr Ó Snodaigh TD arising out of this broadcast.

The section of the programme where Duffy made the comments about Ó Snodaigh has also been removed from the RTÉ Radio Player podcast of the programme.

TheJournal.ie has sought a response from Sinn Féin about the above apology to the Dublin South Central TD.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie