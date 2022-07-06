Government set to lose majority after Joe McHugh votes against proposed mica redress legislation

DONEGAL FINE GAEL TD Joe McHugh has voted against the Government’s proposed mica redress legislation.

It is expected that McHugh will now lose the Fine Gael whip for voting against the Government, leaving the Government without a majority.

It follows the whip being withdrawn from two Green Party TDs Patrick Costello and Neasa Hourigan in late May after they voted against the Government on a Sinn Féin motion on the National Maternity Hospital.

If the Fine Gael whip is withdrawn from McHugh, this will leave the government with 79 government TDs, one TD short of the required 80 for a majority within the Dáil.

Despite McHugh voting against the legislation, it was passed by the Government with 71 votes to 67.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy told the Dáil that the Government had lost their majority and questioned if there were conclusions that could be drawn as to why.

“Are you going to draw any conclusions from the fact that you’ve lost your majority,” Murphy asked Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien.

“Will you avoid doing further damage to your government, to your political parties by drawing the lessons and doing right by the homeowners?”