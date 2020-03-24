This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Minister for Education says schools won't be re-opening after 29 March as closures set to be extended

Joe McHugh said a priority was that State exams take place this summer.

By Press Association Tuesday 24 Mar 2020, 12:47 PM
32 minutes ago 24,103 Views 28 Comments
Education Minister Joe McHugh
Image: Rollingnews.ie
MINISTER FOR EDUCATION Joe McHugh has said that schools will remain closed until 29 March, and will not be opening immediately after that.

The minister said there should be further confirmation on today or Wednesday of the extension of the school closures.

Less than two weeks ago, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said that schools, colleges and public institutions would close until 29 March but indications have been that this would be extended well into next month at the earliest.

Speaking on Galway Bay FM this morning, McHugh added: “My commitment to the students and for the students who are maybe having their breakfast this morning and maybe getting ready to study and really, really putting in such an effort, my commitment to them, and the department’s commitment is, we want to make those exams happen.

“Obviously we are going to be influenced and directed by the health experts.

“We don’t know where we are going to be in terms of the peak of this virus.

“I think we owe it to those young people who are studying and putting in the effort to see this through to try to have these exams this year. When I say this year, I mean the dates that are defined for this year.

“That’s what we are working towards.”

Related Read

24.03.20 Irish government expected to announce restrictions for public parks and open spaces

The government is expected to announce further restrictions on parks and other public spaces today as the country’s response to the Covid-19 outbreak ramps up.

So far, 1,125 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland and six people have died.

With reporting from Sean Murray

About the author:

Press Association

