Ex-NFL star Joe Montana and wife block attempted kidnapping of grandchild

Police say the woman fled the home but was later arrested. She faces kidnapping and burglary charges.

By Press Association Monday 28 Sep 2020, 7:13 AM
Ex-NFL star Joe Montana (file photo).

FORMER NFL QUARTERBACK Joe Montana and his wife confronted a home intruder who attempted to kidnap their nine-month-old grandchild over the weekend, law enforcement officials say.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, Montana told deputies that his grandchild was sleeping in a playpen on Saturday when an unknown woman entered their home in Malibu and grabbed the child.

Montana and his wife, Jennifer, confronted the woman, whom authorities later identified as Sodsai Dalzell, tried to “de-escalate the situation” and asked her to give back their grandchild.

After a tussle, law enforcement officials say Jennifer Montana removed the child from Dalzell’s arms.

“Thank you to everyone who has reached out,” the former San Francisco 49ers star tweeted.

“Scary situation, but thankful that everybody is doing well. We appreciate respect for our privacy at this time.”

The sheriff’s office says that Dalzell fled the home but was later arrested. She faces kidnapping and burglary charges.

The sheriff’s office declined to release anymore information, citing that the case was still ongoing.

Montana (64) retired after the 1994 season, playing 13 years of his 15-year career with the San Francisco 49ers, who won four Super Bowls with him as starting quarterback.

