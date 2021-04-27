#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Tuesday 27 April 2021
Advertisement

Joe Walsh Tours is going out of business after 60 years in the market

The company was one of the nation’s oldest travel agents.

By Garreth MacNamee Tuesday 27 Apr 2021, 1:41 PM
22 minutes ago 4,502 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5421203
Image: Shutterstock/OlegRi
Image: Shutterstock/OlegRi

THE COMMISSION FOR Aviation Regulation (CAR) has today announced that one of Ireland’s oldest travel agents, Joe Walsh Tours, is going out of business after 60 years. 

In a statement today, the CAR said the company is now “unable to fulfill its obligations to customers”. 

The end of Pilgrimtours Ltd (trading as Concorde Travel, Joe Walsh Tours, Paul Claffey Tours, Cara Holidays, GLA Travel, Leinster Rugby Travel, Pilgrimages Abroad, Laurie Duffy Travel, Fatima Pilgrim Tours and RU Adventures Travel) may mean customers are out of pocket. 

The CAR said it offers a consumer protection scheme and that affected customers might be able to recoup money already spent on bookings. 

The Commission also operates a Refund Credit Note Scheme. You may be covered by this scheme if your holiday has been cancelled due to Covid-19 and you have yet to receive a refund from Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd.

More information about who is due a refund and how to apply for one can be found here

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

You must submit your claim form within 60 days of the collapse of the
business, a statement from the CAR warned. 

The Commission will then assess these claims to determine the amount due to the
affected customer.

About the author:

About the author
Garreth MacNamee
garreth@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (5)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie