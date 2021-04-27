Joe Walsh Tours is going out of business after 60 years in the market

THE COMMISSION FOR Aviation Regulation (CAR) has today announced that one of Ireland’s oldest travel agents, Joe Walsh Tours, is going out of business after 60 years.

In a statement today, the CAR said the company is now “unable to fulfill its obligations to customers”.

The end of Pilgrimtours Ltd (trading as Concorde Travel, Joe Walsh Tours, Paul Claffey Tours, Cara Holidays, GLA Travel, Leinster Rugby Travel, Pilgrimages Abroad, Laurie Duffy Travel, Fatima Pilgrim Tours and RU Adventures Travel) may mean customers are out of pocket.

The CAR said it offers a consumer protection scheme and that affected customers might be able to recoup money already spent on bookings.

The Commission also operates a Refund Credit Note Scheme. You may be covered by this scheme if your holiday has been cancelled due to Covid-19 and you have yet to receive a refund from Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd.

More information about who is due a refund and how to apply for one can be found here.

You must submit your claim form within 60 days of the collapse of the

business, a statement from the CAR warned.

The Commission will then assess these claims to determine the amount due to the

affected customer.