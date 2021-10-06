Irish travel company Joe Walsh Tours to reopen after ceasing business earlier this year

ONE OF IRELAND’S best known travel companies, Joe Walsh Tours, which ceased trading in April of this year during the Covid-19 pandemic, is set to reopen.

Joe Walsh Tours first opened its doors in 1961. The company specialised in tours to pilgrimage destinations, among other products.

After ceasing trading in April 2021, KPMG were appointed liquidators of the company.

In a statement at the time, Joe Walsh Tours said it was hit hard by the pandemic and did “everything it could” to continue to trade.

Following a sales process, David Walsh, who had been involved in the company’s operations prior to its closure, has announced that he has reached an agreement with the liquidators to acquire the business and certain assets, including the Joe Walsh Tours brand.

Other brands purchased as part of the arrangement include Pilgrimages Abroad & Concorde Travel.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“We are delighted to announce the reopening of Joe Walsh Tours. Parishes, group leaders, dioceses and special interest groups around Ireland have repeatedly voiced their need for their assistance of a specialist licensed and bonded group travel company, when coordinating foreign group travel and we are ready to facilitate these groups,” a spokesperson said.

The Commission for Aviation Regulation is still in the process of refunding all former customers of Joe Walsh Pilgrimtours Ltd who were due to depart from the Republic of Ireland.

All UK customers of the company have been refunded through a Total Payment Protection policy provided by Travel & General Insurance Services Ltd.