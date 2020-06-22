Joel Schumacher, director of Falling Down, Batman Forever and Veronica Guerin, dies aged 80

Schumacher at the Beaune International Thriller Film Festival in 2012.

ACCLAIMED HOLLYWOOD FILMMAKER Joel Schumacher has died at the age of 80.

Schumacher directed a whole host successful and critically-acclaimed films across five decades, with a knack for choosing some of the best young acting talent in the industry.

For Irish audiences, he brought the story of Veronica Guerin to the big screen in the film of the same name.

Among Schumacher’s most notable films as director are St. Elmo’s Fire, The Lost Boys, Falling Down, Flatliners, The Client, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin and 8mm.

He also twice worked with Colin Farrell, giving him his major debut in a lead role in Tigerland and then casting him again three years later in Phone Booth.

NBC News reports that a representative for Schumacher said that he died after a year-long battle with cancer.