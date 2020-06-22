This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 19 °C Monday 22 June, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Joel Schumacher, director of Falling Down, Batman Forever and Veronica Guerin, dies aged 80

The filmmaker died after a year-long battle with cancer, US media reports.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 22 Jun 2020, 8:00 PM
59 minutes ago 5,792 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5129950
Schumacher at the Beaune International Thriller Film Festival in 2012.
Image: Briquet Nicolas/PA Images
Schumacher at the Beaune International Thriller Film Festival in 2012.
Schumacher at the Beaune International Thriller Film Festival in 2012.
Image: Briquet Nicolas/PA Images

ACCLAIMED HOLLYWOOD FILMMAKER Joel Schumacher has died at the age of 80.

Schumacher directed a whole host successful and critically-acclaimed films across five decades, with a knack for choosing some of the best young acting talent in the industry. 

For Irish audiences, he brought the story of Veronica Guerin to the big screen in the film of the same name. 

Among Schumacher’s most notable films as director are St. Elmo’s Fire, The Lost Boys, Falling Down, Flatliners, The Client, Batman Forever, Batman & Robin and 8mm. 

He also twice worked with Colin Farrell, giving him his major debut in a lead role in Tigerland and then casting him again three years later in Phone Booth. 

NBC News reports that a representative for Schumacher said that he died after a year-long battle with cancer. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (7)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie