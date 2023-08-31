At least 63 people dead in Johannesburg building fire as firefighters work to recover bodies

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
LAST UPDATE | 53 minutes ago
THE DEATH TOLL from a fire that engulfed a five-storey building in central Johannesburg has risen to 63, the South African city’s emergency services said.
“We are now on 63 fatalities and 43 people injured who were transported to various healthcare facilities,” said Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi.
Dozens of others were injured, some suffering from smoke inhalation, and were taken for treatment at local hospitals, Emergency Management Services spokesman Robert Mulaudzi said.
What a heartbreaking morning for South Africa... At this moment, it's confirmed that at least 55 people have died from a fire at a building in Johannesburg CBD .— Women For Change (@womenforchange5) August 31, 2023
It's is reported that children are looking for their parents and loved ones 💔 pic.twitter.com/1fq3NWk97U
Firefighters who were called to the scene put out the flames and search and recovery operations were ongoing.
“We are moving floor by floor conducting these body recoveries,” Mulaudzi said, adding the death toll was expected to rise.
It was not immediately clear what caused the blaze, which broke out overnight.
The building, which has been evacuated, is located in a deprived area of what used to be the business district of South Africa’s economic hub, and was used as an informal settlement, Mulaudzi said.
Television footage showed fire trucks and ambulances outside the red and white building with burned-out windows, which had been cordoned off by police.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site