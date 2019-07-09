Tributes paid to Dublin councillor John Bailey, who has died aged 74

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has been notified of the sad passing of

Councillor John Bailey this morning. Everyone in the Council would like to wish

his family and friends their deepest condolences. More here: https://t.co/CBH0t8MYXM



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam uasal . pic.twitter.com/9slRj8vmsf — dlrcc (@dlrcc) July 9, 2019 Source: dlrcc /Twitter

TRIBUTES HAVE BEEN paid to the Dublin councillor and former Dublin GAA chairman John Bailey, who has died aged 74.

Bailey is one of the longest-serving councillors in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown, topping the poll in Dún Laoghaire in 2004. He served on three councils following his re-election in the May local elections this year, but failed to be elected to either the Dáil or Seanad.

Bailey also served as Cathaoirleach of the council from 2011 to 2012.

His daughter Maria Bailey has been a TD for the Dún Laoghaire constituency since 2016.

Before entering politics, John Bailey played an active role in Dublin GAA, serving 10 years as Chairman of the Dublin GAA County Board.

He served as an inter-county referee for a number of years and during that time he refereed the 1986 All-Ireland Senior hurling final between Cork and Galway.

John Bailey also experienced his fair share of political turmoil: in 2007, he was criticised for circulating a “phoney” letter advising supporters to vote for Bailey, and in 2009 there was some confusion over whether he objected to a development proposed for the Dún Laoghaire Golf Club.

Dublin GAA wish to express condolences to the family and friends of former County Chairman John Bailey, who has passed away.



John held the County Chairman role on two occasions (1993-1998 & 2001-2006).



Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam. pic.twitter.com/SmT5yaD9sU — Dublin GAA (@DubGAAOfficial) July 9, 2019 Source: Dublin GAA /Twitter

It is with deep sadness that we learn of the death of Cllr John Bailey, former Cathaoirleach of Dun Laoghaire County Council.



We offer our condolences to John’s family at this sad time. May he rest in peace. — Young Fine Gael (@yfg) July 9, 2019 Source: Young Fine Gael /Twitter

The current Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Councillor Shay Brennan described Bailey as “one of the most committed and hard working people to represent the citizens of Dún Laoghaire and he did so with great distinction”.

RTÉ’s Des Cahill also paid tribute to him, describing him as “the driving force behind the development of Parnell Park”.

Cuala GAA paid tribute to his involvement in the re-development of Parnell Park and his “significant investment in promoting juvenile participation in hurling, camogie and football”.

Earlier this year John was honoured with the Cuala President’s Award for his commitment and service to Gaelic games in both Cuala and Dublin.

Senator Jerry Buttimer said that he was an “energetic, passionate and a hugely committed Dub. A gentleman and a friend”.