Wednesday 28 December 2022
PA John Bird has passed away aged 86. Pic: PA images.
Actor and comedian John Bird dies aged 86
Bird came to the fore as a satirist during the TV comedy boom of the 1960s in England.
16 minutes ago

THE ACTOR AND COMEDIAN John Bird has died at the age of 86, his representatives have confirmed. 

The star was well-known for his many TV appearances, including those opposite his long time collaborator John Fortune, and for the series Bremner, Bird and Fortune, which also featured Rory Bremner. 

Bird came to the fore as a satirist. His former co-star Bremner paid tribute to him as “one of the last surviving pillars of the anti-establishment” today. 

“Deeply saddened to hear that the great John Bird has left us. One of the most modest of men and most brilliant of satirists. And one of the last surviving pillars of the anti-establishment.

“If you do one thing today, watch one of his interview sketches with John Fortune and ask yourself if it’s ever been more beautifully done. RIP George Parr. 

“I used to watch from the wings and marvel at how the two friends made it look so effortless, so blissfully funny, their skill and enjoyment in the moment making light of the seriously detailed research that went into each piece,” he said in full. 

Bird was born in Nottingham. He attended Cambridge college as an undergraduate, where he met fellow comedian John Fortune. 

He began to appear in That Was The Week That Was, and he went on to star in other programmes including Not So Much A Programme, More a Way of Life, and If it Moves File It. 

Bird died “peacefully” at Pendean House Care Home in Midhurst, according to a statement from his representatives. 

