Dublin: 20°C Monday 14 September 2020
British perfume brand apologises to actor John Boyega for cutting him out of Chinese version of advert

The Chinese version of the advert replaced the Star Wars actor with a Chinese star.

By Press Association Monday 14 Sep 2020, 11:37 AM
1 hour ago 8,206 Views 12 Comments
File photo. Actor John Boyega.
Image: Ian West/PA Images
Image: Ian West/PA Images

BRITISH PERFUME BRAND Jo Malone has apologised to black actor John Boyega after cutting him out of the Chinese version of an aftershave advert he helped create.

Jo Malone London said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter that the ad, which was designed for Chinese audiences, was a misstep and has been removed.

The recreated ad – which originally featured Boyega walking around the Peckham area of London he grew up in – replaced the Star Wars actor with Chinese star Liu Haoran.

In a statement provided to the US website, Jo Malone said: “We deeply apologise for what, on our end, was a mistake in the local execution of the John Boyega campaign.

“John is a tremendous artist with great personal vision and direction. The concept for the film was based on John’s personal experiences and should not have been replicated.”

Boyega and his representatives also could not be reached for comment.

Press Association

