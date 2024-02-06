LAST UPDATE | 24 minutes ago
FORMER TAOISEACH JOHN Bruton has died.
The 76-year-old Fine Gael politician died peacefully in the Mater Private Hospital in Dublin, surrounded by his family, in the early hours of this morning following a long illness.
“He was a good husband, a good father and a true patriot,” his family said in a statement. “We will miss him greatly.”
John Bruton led Fine Gael from 1990 until 2001, and served as Taoiseach between December 1994 and June 1997 as head of the ‘rainbow coalition’ alongside Labour and Democratic Left.
He had first been elected to the Dáil at the age of just 22 in 1969. He rose steadily through the ranks of Fine Gael, serving two terms as Minister for Finance in the 1980s, as well as Minister for Industry and Minister for Trade.
He later served as the EU’s ambassador to the US between 2004 and 2009.
Born in Dunboyne, Co Meath, he graduated from UCD with a degree in economics and politics in 1968 before studying to become a barrister. He was called to the Bar in 1972.
He is survived by his wife Finola, son Matthew and daughters Juliana, Emily and Mary-Elizabeth; as well as his brother Richard, his sister Mary, and his extended family.
Tributes
Former Taoiseach Bertie Ahern has paid tribute to John Bruton, saying he was one of the “decent” and “genuine” people.
Speaking to RTÉ this morning, Ahern said he was a “gentleman” and “always acted in the interests of the people of the country, of the people of need and I wouldn’t have a bad word to say about John Bruton”.
Northern Ireland First Minister Michelle O’Neill has also expressed her condolences to the Bruton family.
Speaking in the Assembly, she said: “I want to pass on my condolences to the family of former taoiseach John Bruton, who we’ve just been notified has sadly passed away.
“To his family and friends, we send them our condolences at this very sad time.”
Very sorry to learn of the death of John Bruton. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this sad time. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis.— Mary Lou McDonald (@MaryLouMcDonald) February 6, 2024
Very saddened to hear about the passing of my good friend and former Taoiseach John Bruton. My heart goes out to his family. He was a gentleman and one of the best politicians our country has had. May he rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/wPlfR7ZN4k— Seán Kelly MEP (@SeanKellyMEP) February 6, 2024
Sean Kelly MEP said he is “very saddened” to hear about the death of his “good friend” John Bruton.
“My heart goes out to his family. He was a gentleman and one of the best politicans our country has had. May he rest in peace,” he posted on X, formerly Twitter.
Fine Gael TD Charlie Flanagan said that Mr Bruton was a “man of the highest integrity with a powerful intellect, never taking anything for granted”.
With reporting by Hayley Halpin and Press Association
have your say