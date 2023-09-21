Man arrested by PSNI officers investigating attempted murder of John Caldwell

A MAN (23) HAS been arrested in Derry today by detectives investigating the attempted murder of PSNI DCI John Caldwell.

In a statement, the PSNI said that the 23-year-old was arrested in connection with “the claim of responsibility following the attack”.

The man was arrested under the terrorism act, and has been taken to the Musgrave Serious Crime Suite in Northern Ireland for questioning.

Back in February, DCI Caldwell was shot multiple times at a sports complex on the Killyclogher Road in Omagh while he was off-duty.

Caldwell was at the complex to coach a youth football team.

The senior detective, who has led a number of high profile investigations in his career, was in intensive care for several weeks following the attack.

There have been over 30 arrests in the course of the investigation into the incident.

In May Caldwell was seen in public for the first time since the incident, at a garden party in Hillsborough during a visit by King Charles and Camilla, where he had a private audience with Charles.

He spoke in public when he was presented with the special recognition award at the Sunday Life Spirit of Northern Ireland Awards on Friday night.