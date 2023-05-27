Advertisement

Saturday 27 May 2023 Dublin: 14°C
PA/Alamy Caldwell attended a Garden Party at Hillsborough Castle, Co Down this week.
# Northern Ireland
Seven men charged with attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell
Detective Caldwell was shot multiple times at a sports centre in Omagh on 22 February.
26 minutes ago

SEVEN MEN HAVE been charged in Northern Ireland with the attempted murder of PSNI Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell. 

Detective Caldwell was shot multiple times at a sports centre in Omagh on 22 February.

He was critically ill for some time following the shooting and was discharged from hospital on 20 April. 

This evening, the PSNI’s Major Investigation Team has confirmed that seven men have been charged.

Two men aged 28, and five men aged 33, 38, 45, 47 and 72, have been charged with attempted murder.

Two of the men, aged 38 and 45, have also been charged with membership of a proscribed organisation, namely the IRA.

Three of the men, aged 28, 33 and 47, have also been charged with preparation of terrorist acts.

All seven men are expected to appear before Dungannon Magistrates Court this coming Monday 29 May.

All charges will be reviewed by Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service.

Author
Rónán Duffy
ronan@thejournal.ie
@ronanduffy_
