Taoiseach pays tribute to former TD who died in Roscommon road collision

THE TAOISEACH HAS paid tribute to a former Fine Gael TD who was killed yesterday in a road collision.

John Connor (79), who also served as a senator, died in the collision on a road near Frenchpark, Co Roscommon at 2pm.

He was alone in the car and was taken by ambulance to Sligo University Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

This afternoon Leo Varadkar said he was “deeply shocked and saddened” to learn of the death of Mr Connor.

““John represented the Roscommon area for Fine Gael for over three decades, as a TD, Senator and Councillor.

“John had an unwavering commitment to the people of his area and brought a considerable expertise to politics at local and national level. He had a keen intellect and was well versed in international affairs, but always had his finger on the pulse of local matters.

“He was very popular among his colleagues in Fine Gael and I know provided good counsel to a number of younger public representatives, who were grateful for his advice and time.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to John’s family, as well as the many friends he made throughout his life. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam dílis,” he said.

John Connor was first elected TD for the Roscommon East Galway constituency in June 1981, serving until the following year.

He lost his seat in the General Election of 1982, but was nominated to the Seanad in 1983 by then Taoiseach Garret Fitzgerald, where he served on the Agriculture panel.

He regained his seat for Roscommon East Galway in the 1989 General Election, and held that until 1992.

He was subsequently elected for the Roscommon Longford constituency in 1992 and appointed Opposition Spokesperson on European Affairs, a position he held until 1997. He was elected then to Seanad Éireann, where he remained until 2002.

In 1999, John Connor was elected to Roscommon County Council and re-elected in 2004. He retired from public life in 2009.

Gardaí at Castlerea are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision to come forward.