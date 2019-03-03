This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 1 °C Sunday 3 March, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

John Cooper Clarke: 'I heard on the news that Bono's leather pants were robbed, so I put it to rhyme'

The godfather of British performance poetry will embark on an Irish tour in March and April.

By Stephen McDermott Sunday 3 Mar 2019, 8:00 PM
1 hour ago 3,609 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4517674
John Cooper Clarke
Image: Paul Wolfgang Webster
John Cooper Clarke
John Cooper Clarke
Image: Paul Wolfgang Webster

MORE THAN THREE decades passed between the publication of John Cooper Clarke’s last two poetry collections.

During that time, Clarke has appeared everywhere from The Sopranos, to Arctic Monkeys recordings, the UK school syllabus, and ads for Sugar Puffs.

But casual fans of the so-called ‘Bard of Salford’ might be hard pushed to name the 1983 collection, Ten Years In an Open Necked Shirt, that was his last published work before The Luckiest Guy Alive came out last year.

So what was he doing between both collections? “I don’t have an intelligent answer,” he tells TheJournal.ie.

“I’m just bone idle. But you’ve just got to keep trying. Inspiration’s for amateurs – I’m a professional. Some days are better than others: sometimes it ain’t happening, sometimes it is.”

Instead, a unique performative style has seen him dubbed “the godfather of British performance poetry” and endeared him to fans across the world.

Clarke first shot to fame as the ‘people’s poet’ alongside British punk bands in the late 1970s, and his rapid delivery of humourous verse led to him being dubbed a “punk poet”.

The tag has no doubt been aided by his distinctive appearance, with Ronnie Wood-like hair and dark sunglasses a constant throughout his decades of fame.

But he jokes that, despite his rock star credentials, he could never be in a band.

“I’m not really a team player,” he says.

“From time to time I’ve worked with musicians in the studio on albums and things like that. But every school report I got back in the day said the same thing: no team spirit.

“I think that would forbid me from being in a band. I’m too much of a person of sudden impulse. You can’t do that when you’re working on a committee with five other guys.

“You just can’t work in the way that I like to work. Let’s give it a name: I’m a control freak, and as such, unbearable in a bad situation. I’m a tyrant.”

Bono’s trousers

Earlier this week, Clarke announced a series of April shows across Ireland – on top of an appearance at Dublin’s Vicar Street in March – to promote his new book.

The tour will take in dates in Letterkenny, Belfast, Sligo and Cork, locations Clarke says he has been to many times before and describes as “fantastic”.

On top of his thoughts on life, jokes, and classic material, fans can also expect to hear some of the poems in his latest collection.

The book contains verses on the destructive rampage of a 50ft tall woman, the fragile temperament of someone on psychedelic drugs, and an policeman who has a mental breakdown (“PC gone mad”).

There’s even a piece about Bono’s trousers.

“That’s something that actually happened – I heard it on the news on Radio 4,” he says.

“There was one of those ‘save the planet’ type meetings that they have, and I heard Bono had been robbed of his key pieces: the stetson, the shades, and the leather pants.

“So I converted it, hot off the news, into rhyme.”

But although the news might seem like an easy source of inspiration (“something’s happening all the time”), Clarke points out that he aims to avoid too much direct social commentary.

“I don’t really deal with politics at all, because it would date what I do in my poems,” he says.

“What I write is nothing to do with what’s happening this week. I like to think that I deal with all the eternal stuff, irrespective of things like Britain leaving the EU.

“I leave that to people who know what they’re talking about.”

The luckiest guy alive

At the same time, Clarke acknowledges that his work has social value when asked how he felt about his poems being taught on the UK’s school syllabus (“really glad”).

However, he’s almost as quick to distinguish himself as different to those he appears alongside in school textbooks.

“People have asked me since I began in poetry if I consider myself a romantic, because as everybody knows, the language of romance is poetry,” he says.

“My answer to that question is always the same: yes, I consider myself to a romantic – but to a sadistic degree.”

Despite his self-deprecation, Clarke doesn’t blink when asked if he considers himself the luckiest guy alive, as the title of his new book suggests.

“Oh without a doubt, no contest,” he says.

“I’ve got it all baby: a lovely wife, a beautiful daughter, a nice place to live. I make a living out of doing what it is that I’ll do anyway.

“What more could you possibly ask for than this?”

John Cooper Clarke will play in Dublin next month, and in Letterkenny, Belfast, Sligo and Cork in April as part of ‘The Luckiest Guy Alive Tour’.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Most Popular Today

    TheJournal
    1
    		Snow-ice warning for entire country as motorists urged to keep eyes on the road
    76,985  56
    2
    		Students say Dublin Buses are not stopping for them outside UCD at night
    63,384  88
    3
    		Jacqueline Connolly says a witness possibly saw Alan Hawe driving his car after killing Clodagh and the boys
    56,123  31
    Fora
    1
    		How protein bars and healthy snacks have muscled their way onto sweet counters
    432  0
    2
    		How to manage your brand story when the CEO goes rogue
    111  0
    The42
    1
    		As It Happened: Kerry v Monaghan, Dublin v Roscommon - Sunday GAA football match tracker
    73,273  40
    2
    		As It Happened: Clare v Limerick, Dublin v Laois and Carlow v Offaly - Sunday hurling match tracker
    68,705  6
    3
    		As it happened: Everton vs Liverpool, Premier League
    43,082  42
    DailyEdge
    1
    		We asked you about the worst beauty product you've ever used, and some of them will surprise you
    7,728  1
    2
    		When did Beyoncé become the Beyoncé we know today?
    5,398  0
    3
    		Hair health 101: we asked two experts about the reasons and remedies for female hair loss
    3,290  0

    Trending Tags

    BLANCHARDSTOWN
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    'Not now and not ever': 1,000 new homes planned for west Dublin, which locals say brings a 'high risk' of flooding
    Gardaí hail 'significant progress' after guns, a crossbow and drugs seized in Blanchardstown
    West Dublin gang using hailing apps to target older taxi drivers
    BREATH TESTS
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Santa gets the all clear to enter Irish airspace
    Senior traffic garda singles out gardaí he believes aren't issuing enough fines
    'Significant concern' over lack of breath testing at scenes of fatal crashes
    HIGH COURT
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Judge allows extradition of John Downey in relation to 1972 murder of UDR soldiers
    Denis O'Brien loses defamation case against Sunday Business Post
    Man who ran HSE copycat website claims it helped 'save five or six women and babies from abortion'
    GARDAí
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    Appeal for help to find woman missing in Cork since Thursday
    Gardaí appeal for public's help in finding man missing since Thursday
    9 people arrested and cannabis plants worth €640,000 seized in organised crime crackdown
    DUBLIN
    Concerns raised over funding of Dublin's City Library at Parnell Square
    Concerns raised over funding of Dublin's City Library at Parnell Square
    Dublin draw on experience to overcome spirited Westmeath challenge and extend winning run
    Sutcliffe and Moran strike late as Dublin end league campaign on high against Laois
    IRELAND
    Ciara Mageean wins bronze for Ireland in the European Indoor 1500m final
    Ciara Mageean wins bronze for Ireland in the European Indoor 1500m final
    'I still can’t believe it': Ireland's Lydia Boylan wins silver at the Track Cycling World Championships
    'It's bittersweet' - Ireland finish runners-up behind hosts after jump-off in Florida

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie