John Delaney confirms he gave €100,000 loan to FAI

CEO JOHN DELANEY has confirmed that he gave a once-off loan of €100,000 to the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) two years ago.

The FAI said the bridging loan, paid in April 2017, was “required to aid cash flow” and was repaid to Delaney in full by the following June.

Payment of the loan was first reported by the Sunday Times last night.

In a statement, Delaney said: “I am aware of stories circulating around this loan dating back to 2017.

“I confirm that I made a once-off bridging loan to the Association to aid a very short-term cash ﬂow issue.

“This is the only occasion on which I provided the Association with a short-term loan.”

In the statement, Delaney also confirmed that his UEFA remuneration for 2018 has been donated back to the FAI on a voluntary basis.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.