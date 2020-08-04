This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Tuesday 4 August, 2020
John Hume's family ask public to 'light a candle for peace' tonight

His family asked people to light a candle at 9pm in their homes or at their doors.

By Orla Dwyer Tuesday 4 Aug 2020, 7:48 AM
40 minutes ago 2,544 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5166892
John Hume in 2002.
Image: Gareth Chaney/Photocall Ireland!
Image: Gareth Chaney/Photocall Ireland!

THE FAMILY OF the late John Hume have said the politician and Irish peace leader would have “prioritised public health” ahead of his funeral tomorrow. 

The SDLP founder, who spent his life and career campaigning for civil rights, died yesterday.

A statement released on behalf of his family asked people to “light a candle for peace” at 9pm this evening in their homes or at their doors. 

Hume’s body will leave Moville in Donegal at 7.30pm this evening and return to St Eugene’s Cathedral after 8.30pm.

His funeral will take place at 11.30am tomorrow and will be broadcast on RTÉ television and radio. 

“John loved the people of Derry and Donegal,” the family statement said.

“The heartfelt and sincere condolences that we have received from people across the island, but particularly from the communities John loved being a part of, have been immensely comforting to us.”

“We know that he would have prioritised public health and the safety and health of our communities. We’re asking people to follow that guidance, please do not put yourself or others at risk.” 

Hume was one of the primary architects of the Good Friday Agreement and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in 1998.

An online book of condolences will be opened today by the Lord Mayor of Dublin, Hazel Chu. 

The flag at the top of the Mansion House in Dublin will also fly at half-mast from today as a mark of respect for Hume. 

US presidential candidate and former vice president Joe Biden offered his condolences for Hume, a “great man of peace”.

“John Hume committed his life to the principles of nonviolence, and through his faith, statesmanship, and perseverance, he helped bring Northern Ireland through the Troubles to a better tomorrow,” Biden said in a statement. 

“May his leadership and the example of his life continue to inspire future generations of peacemakers and patriots to create a world more grounded in civil rights, tolerance, equality, and democratic freedoms.” 

