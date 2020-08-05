This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Wednesday 5 August, 2020
'Very restricted' funeral of John Hume to take place in Derry

The former SDLP leader and peace icon died on Monday after years of suffering from dementia.

By Rónán Duffy Wednesday 5 Aug 2020, 6:10 AM
1 hour ago 2,317 Views 1 Comment
A Bogside mural in Derry city of John Hume
Image: PA Images
THE FUNERAL OF John Hume is set to take place in Derry this morning after he was last night removed from his home in Donegal.

The former SDLP leader and peace icon died on Monday after years of suffering from dementia.

Last night, Hume’s coffin was taken from his home in Moville, Co Donegal to St Eugene’s Cathedral in Derry.

He was removed from Moville to the cathedral slightly later than would usually be the case to discourage the gathering of crowds.

His family had asked that people light a candle in their window at 9pm, coinciding with the family lighting candles at 9pm in St Eugene’s Cathedral.

The family said Hume’s funeral will be arranged according to the current government regulations with very strict rules on numbers.

“We realise this will mean that many will be unable to join us and we will arrange a memorial service and a celebration of his life in due course,” the family said in a statement.

“We are in extraordinary times and times when we are very restricted in how we can pay our respects to John. It is very important that we only do what is safe,” said Father Paul Farren of St Eugene’s Cathedral.

Today’s funeral is set to take place at 11.30am and will be broadcast on RTÉ as well as streamed by St Eugene’s Cathedral.

Yesterday, flags at Irish State buildings flew at half mast and  a number of books of condolence were opened to allow messages of sympathy be shared.

