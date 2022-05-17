#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 17 May 2022
Advertisement

‘Take John Hume’s name out of your mouth’: DUP MP invokes civil rights leader in Protocol debate

The House of Commons clash has since moved to the online realm.

By Céimin Burke Tuesday 17 May 2022, 6:31 PM
35 minutes ago 6,401 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5766731
SDLP MP Claire Hanna (left) responded to Carla Lockhart of the DUP (right).
Image: Parliamentlive
SDLP MP Claire Hanna (left) responded to Carla Lockhart of the DUP (right).
SDLP MP Claire Hanna (left) responded to Carla Lockhart of the DUP (right).
Image: Parliamentlive

SDLP MP CLAIRE Hanna was moved to robustly respond to her DUP counterpart Carla Lockhart today after the unionist politician invoked John Hume during a debate about the Northern Ireland Protocol in the UK parliament.

The ill-tempered exchange came after UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss revealed plans to unilaterally alter the Protocol, which Boris Johnson’s government agreed with the EU in 2019.

Addressing Truss, Hanna said the recent elections show that a “comfortable majority” of people in Northern Ireland support the Protocol – which aims to prevent a hard border between the North and the Republic.

“The Foreign Secretary is misrepresenting our position and the position of the people of Northern Ireland who want the Protocol as protection from Brexit,” Hanna said.

“There wasn’t a whisper of consent or consensus when the party opposite [Conservatives] or the party below me [DUP] were voting gleefully for ever harder versions of Brexit,” she added.

In a brief response, Truss said the Good Friday Agreement is based on the principle of power sharing with the consent of all communities. She said that is what the UK government is seeking to achieve with its attempt to change the Brexit deal.

Lockhart then cited David Trimble in urging the UK government to safeguard the future of Northern Ireland by replacing the “damaging and community-splitting Protocol”.

“With his [Trimble’s] comments in mind, one really wonders what John Hume would make of the divisive and majoritarian approach of his successor from the member for Foyle [SDLP MP Colum Eastwood],” she said.

The mention of the former SDLP leader prompted Hanna to interject: “Take John Hume’s name out of your mouth.”

The DUP politician subsequently moved the squabble onto the online realm, sharing a John Hume quote about difference and diversity.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The quote read: “Difference is the essence of humanity. Difference is an accident of birth, and it should therefore never be the source of hatred or conflict. Therein lies a most fundamental principle of peace: respect for diversity.”

Hanna, in turn, retweeted a message which thanked her for “calling out” Lockhart’s attempt to twist the meaning of Hume’s message.  

“Appalling hijacking of a peace leader, who listened to all views, by a party famous for opposing the GFA [Good Friday Agreement] and listening to precisely no one since the Brexit debate began,” the post said.

Fine Gael TD Neale Richmond also waded in to the row to accuse Lockhart of “shameful and misplaced misappropriation.”

About the author:

About the author
Céimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie