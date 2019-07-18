This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch dies in hospital after stairs fall

Gardaí this evening confirmed the death.

By Garreth MacNamee Thursday 18 Jul 2019, 10:45 PM
38 minutes ago 8,153 Views 5 Comments
The Mater Hospital.
THE BROTHER OF Gerry The Monk Hutch has died in hospital following an accident earlier this week. 

John Hutch passed away days after falling down a flight of stairs at his home in north Dublin. It is thought his death was an accident and he may have suffered a medical emergency when he fell.

Hutch, despite having no involvement in crime, was warned on multiple occasions by gardaí that his life was in danger as a result of the Kinahan/Hutch feud. He survived an attempt on his life in 2016.

Gardaí this evening confirmed the death. 

A spokeswoman said: “Gardaí are investigating the sudden death of a man (late 60s) in relation to an incident that occurred at a house in Drumalee, off North Circular Road, Dublin 7 on the afternoon of Tuesday 16th July, 2019.

“The man was seriously injured and removed to the Mater Hospital where he has since passed away this afternoon, Thursday 18th July, 2019.

“A post-mortem will take place which will determine the course of the investigations and a file will be prepared for the Coroners Court.”

