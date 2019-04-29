This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Monday 29 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Boyz N the Hood director John Singleton dies age 51

Singleton (51) directed Boyz n the Hood as a 22-year-old fresh out of film school.

By AFP Monday 29 Apr 2019, 9:40 PM
23 minutes ago 2,617 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4611684
File photo of John Singleton at the 71st annual DGA Awards in Los Angeles.
Image: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File
File photo of John Singleton at the 71st annual DGA Awards in Los Angeles.
File photo of John Singleton at the 71st annual DGA Awards in Los Angeles.
Image: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File

JOHN SINGLETON, THE director of the groundbreaking 1991 film Boyz n the Hood, has died, according to a statement from his family. 

Singleton (51) directed Boyz n the Hood as a 22-year-old fresh out of film school. The flick described youth and violence in South Central Los Angeles, the bleak, gang-ridden neighborhood of his childhood.

The movie won Singleton Oscar nominations as best director and best original screenplay, making him the youngest writer-director and first African American to achieve the distinction.

He went on to a prolific career as a film director, with credits that included the remake of Shaft (2000) and 2 Fast 2 Furious (2003).

His work on television included shows such as Billions, The People v OJ Simpson: American Crime Story and Empire.

“It is with heavy hearts we announce that our beloved son, father and friend, John Daniel Singleton will be taken off of life support today,” his family said earlier. 

This was an agonising decision, one that our family made, over a number of days, with the careful counsel of John’s doctors.

The family provided few details about Singleton’s medical crisis, but said he has long suffered from hypertension.

US media reports said he was hospitalised 17 April after suffering a stroke.

Starring the rapper Ice Cube and Cuba Gooding Jr, Boyz n the Hood was a breakthrough success that won special honors at Cannes and in 2002 was selected for preservation by the Library of Congress as a “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” film.

The film, which also featured rappers 2 Live Crew and Too $hort, helped to popularise the genre.

“Nobody was making movies about what we were going through in Los Angeles,” Singleton said before, describing his inspiration behind the feature.

With reporting from AP

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie