#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Monday 11 April 2022
Advertisement

Johnny Depp suing Amber Heard for $50m over domestic abuse article in Washington Post

It comes after Depp lost a similar defamation case in the UK against The Sun.

By Press Association Monday 11 Apr 2022, 8:24 AM
1 hour ago 6,316 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5735468
Heard (L) and Depp (R) on the red carpet in London in 2015. (File)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Heard (L) and Depp (R) on the red carpet in London in 2015. (File)
Heard (L) and Depp (R) on the red carpet in London in 2015. (File)
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

JOHNNY DEPP’S MULTIMILLION-dollar US defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard is due to begin at a Virginia courthouse.

The former Hollywood power couple are both expected to give evidence in person at the trial, and high-profile figures including James Franco, Paul Bettany and Elon Musk are scheduled to give testimony.

Depp is suing his former partner for libel over a 2018 op-ed she wrote in the Washington Post, in which she discussed her experiences of domestic abuse.

The actor’s lawyers say the article falsely implies Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by Depp when they were married.

Depp, 58, has said the accusations have made it difficult for him to get the sorts of roles he once did.

The piece was titled: I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change.

The article does not mention Depp by name. Heard’s lawyers are expected to argue she should be immune from the libel suit because of a Virginia law known as an anti-Slapp provision (Strategic Lawsuit Against Public Participation).

The provision is designed to protect people from nuisance lawsuits when they speak about matters of public concern.

Heard’s lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, has argued the article addresses a very serious issue of public concern: preventing domestic violence.

The actress has also filed a counterclaim for defamation against Depp because of statements Depp’s lawyer made about her.

The case is being brought in Virginia, rather than in California where the actors reside, because the Washington Post’s online editions are published through servers located in Fairfax County.

Depp’s lawyers say one of the reasons they brought the case in Virginia is because the state’s anti-Slapp law is not as broad as the one in California.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The lawsuit, taking place at the Fairfax County District Courthouse, seeks $50 million in damages.

It comes after Depp lost a similar defamation case in the UK, which he brought against the publishers of The Sun newspaper, News Group Newspapers (NGN).

An article also written in 2018 by The Sun’s executive editor Dan Wootton referred to Mr Depp as a “wife-beater” in the headline.

Following a 16-day trial in July 2021, a judge found the content of the article to be “substantially true”.

Depp is refused permission to appeal against the decision at the Court Of Appeal.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie