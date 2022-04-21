#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Thursday 21 April 2022
Advertisement

Johnny Depp said he tried to be 'a southern gentleman’ as violent text messages shown in court

The actor clashed several time with Amber Heard’s lawyer, Benjamin Rottenborn, as he was cross-examined today.

By Press Association Thursday 21 Apr 2022, 10:54 PM
36 minutes ago 4,445 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5744594
Image: PA
Image: PA

JOHNNY DEPP SAID he tried his best to be a “southern gentleman” all his life, as a US court was shown a series of graphic and violent text messages that he had sent about Amber Heard.

On several occasions the actor clashed with his former partner’s lawyer, Benjamin Rottenborn, as he was cross-examined during the defamation trial today.

The court was shown several exchanges between Depp and actor Paul Bettany, in which they discussed “burning” and “drowning” the Aquaman star.

In a 2013 text conversation Depp said to Bettany: “Let’s burn Amber.”

He added later: “Let’s drown her before we burn her. I will f*** her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she’s dead.”

Much of the evidence heard so far at the US trial, taking place in Virginia, has made reference to his use of substances while the two were together, which Ms Heard’s lawyers said have triggered violent episodes.

Depp previously testified that Heard’s behaviour had “inspired” him to use substances and said she had not been “supportive” of his attempts at sobriety.

In a later conversation with Bettany, also shown to the court, the actor said he had drunk “all night” before picking up Heard to fly to Los Angeles.

“Ugly, mate…No food for days…Powders…Half a bottle of Whiskey, a thousand red bull and vodkas, pills, 2 bottles of Champers on plane,” the message read.

2.66487419 Amber Heard at the Fairfax County District Court today. Source: PA

The text exchanges also featured in Depp’s unsuccessful libel case against the publishers of The Sun newspaper in 2020.

In another series of messages sent to his personal manager, Stephen Deuters, Depp wrote: “I got drunk and destroyed my room, there are hookers and animals in here.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Before showing the messages Rottenborn asked Depp if he lived up to the standards of a “southern gentleman.”

“When you have deep, deep roots in the south… you’re raised to be a southern gentleman, that is to say when chivalry was still alive and allowed,” Depp responded.

“I believe I do (live up to the standards), I have certainly done my best all my life.”

The actor is suing Heard for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post, which his lawyers say falsely implies he physically and sexually abused her.

On Wednesday, Rottenborn reminded Depp that the lawsuit was not being brought over anything that the actress herself had done, prior to writing the article.

The trial at Fairfax County District Court continues.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie