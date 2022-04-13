Friend of Johnny Depp says legal dispute with Amber Heard ‘wrecked’ actor’s life

AN OLD FRIEND of Johnny Depp has tearfully described how the long-running legal dispute with Amber Heard had unfairly “wrecked” the actor’s life.

Isaac Baruch, an artist who has known Depp for 40 years, said Heard’s “fake narrative” had gone “out the door and around the world”, as he gave evidence at the US trial.

The actor, 58, is suing his former partner for libel over a 2018 article she wrote in The Washington Post in which she discussed her experiences of domestic abuse.

Depp’s lawyers say the article falsely implies Heard, 35, was physically and sexually abused by him when they were married.

Baruch lived in an apartment owned by the actor at the Eastern Columbia Building in Los Angeles between 2013 and 2016.

Giving evidence today, he said he was “tired” of the drawn-out proceedings and that Heard should “take her responsibility, heal, and move on”.

Asked whether he was angry at the Aquaman star and her allegations, Baruch said: “Yeah, that kind of got me confused and frustrated and angry, upset.

“It’s (been) six years… am I angry? What I am is tired and I want this all to end.

Advertisement

“So many people have been affected by this malicious lie that she started and she created and it’s gone out the door and around the world.

Isaac Baruch speaks in the courtroom at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse in Virginia.

“I’m not angry at anybody. I want the best for (Heard), I want her to take her responsibility, heal, and move on.”

Becoming visibly upset, he added: “For Johnny, his family has been completely wrecked by all of this stuff and it’s not fair.

“It’s not right what she did and what happened for so many people to get affected from this, it’s insane how this happened.”

Lawyers for Heard say that, although her article is protected by the first amendment of the US constitution, there is also evidence that Depp abused her physically on multiple occasions.

Baruch was asked about his encounters with Heard in the days after an incident on 21 May 2016, in which she claimed Depp “got violent” with her.

He said the following day on 22 May, which happened to be his birthday, he saw Heard again in a well-lit place but saw no signs of injuries, despite “inspecting” her face.

Amber Heard at the Fairfax County Circuit Courthouse.

“I’ve seen her (with) no make-up… with make-up, glammed out… for three-and-a-half years I’ve seen her in different forms,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

“She puts her head out, and I’m looking… I inspect her face… I’m looking at the whole thing and I don’t see anything… I don’t see a cut, a bruise, swelling, redness.

“It’s just Amber’s face.”

Depp’s lawyers say the allegations of abuse are false and the actress had been “preparing to give the performance of a lifetime” during the proceedings.

Baruch also said that several weeks after his encounters with Heard in May, he had seen CCTV video footage from the apartment building which showed the actress and her sister Whitney, who appeared to throw a “fake punch” at her.

Asked about Heard’s reaction to the punch, he said “she was laughing”.

Heard’s Washington Post article was titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath.”

The case is being brought in Virginia rather than in California, where the actors live, because The Washington Post’s online editions are published through servers located in Fairfax County.

Other high-profile celebrities are listed as witnesses in the trial, including actors James Franco and Paul Bettany, and Tesla founder Elon Musk.