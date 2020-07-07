Johnny Depp's libel case against The Sun newspaper set to begin in the UK

JOHNNY DEPP AND his ex-wife Amber Heard are expected to meet at the UK High Court as the Hollywood star’s libel case against The Sun over allegations of domestic violence kicks off today.

The 57-year-old actor is suing the tabloid’s publisher News Group Newspapers (NGN) over an article which called him a “wife beater” and referred to “overwhelming evidence” he attacked Heard, 34, during their relationship, which he strenuously denies.

In an April 2018 column, The Sun’s executive editor Dan Wootton asked how Harry Potter author JK Rowling could be “genuinely happy” Depp had been cast in the latest film in the Fantastic Beasts spin-off franchise despite the allegations by Heard.

The Pirates Of The Caribbean star denies ever having been violent to Heard, and claims the article included quotes from alleged victims of disgraced film producer Harvey Weinstein in order to “finish his career” by linking the allegations against him to the #MeToo and Time’s Up movements.

NGN is defending the article as true and says Depp was “controlling and verbally and physically abusive towards Heard, particularly when he was under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs” between early 2013 and May 2016, when the couple split.

The publisher relies on 14 alleged incidents of domestic violence, including what Heard describes as a “three-day hostage situation” in Australia in March 2015 when Depp lost the tip of his middle finger in disputed circumstances.

The estranged pair are both expected to attend the Royal Courts of Justice in London this morning for the start of a three-week trial after Depp failed in a last-minute bid to stop his ex-wife attending the trial until she is called to give evidence.

The court is expected to hear evidence by videolink from Depp’s former partners Vanessa Paradis and Winona Ryder, who both say he was never violent to them, as well as Heard’s friends who claim they were present when Depp was abusive.

Heard’s former assistant Kate James, who claims she was asked to lie to the Australian authorities over the couple bringing their dogs into the country illegally in 2015, is also among the witnesses due to give evidence.

Depp’s case was almost thrown out of court last week after NGN’s lawyers said they were not given texts between him and his assistant Nathan Holmes, which apparently showed the star asking for “happy pills” and “whitey stuff”, shortly before the 2015 trip to Australia.

The trial judge, Mr Justice Nicol, ruled Depp was in breach of a court order to provide documents which have been disclosed in separate libel proceedings against Heard in the US, but said the case should still go ahead.

Amber Heard alleges that Johnny Depp was violent towards her during their marriage. Source: SIPA USA/PA Images

The High Court has previously heard around 70,000 of Depp’s texts were accidentally sent to NGN by his former lawyers, which included messages sent to actor Paul Bettany in November 2013 in which Depp wrote: “Let’s burn Amber.”

He also said: “Let’s drown her before we burn her!!! I will f**k her burnt corpse afterwards to make sure she is dead.”

Another text sent by Depp – to his friend Christian Carino on 15 August 2016, around the time he and Heard broke up – said Heard was “begging for global humiliation” and that she was “going to get it”.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The message added: “I have no mercy, no fear and not an ounce of emotion or what I thought was love for this gold-digging, low-level, dime-a-dozen, mushy, pointless, dangling, overused flappy fish market.”

Depp’s lawyers claim Heard was conducting “two extra-martial affairs” – with SpaceX and Tesla founder Elon Musk and actor James Franco – at the time of the alleged abuse and say secret recordings of the couple’s conversations show she was “the aggressor” of the pair.

The trial was originally due to start in March but was delayed by the Covid-19 pandemic and is now going to occupy five courtrooms, with the lawyers and judge “in court”, journalists in another courtroom and members of the public in three others to ensure social distancing.

The actor’s case against NGN and Wootton arises out of the publication of an article on The Sun’s website on 27 April 2018 with the headline “Gone Potty: How can JK Rowling be ‘genuinely happy’ casting wife beater Johnny Depp in the new Fantastic Beasts film?”

The words “wife beater” were removed from the headline the following morning and were not used in the print edition, but Depp says the article still caused “serious harm to his personal and professional reputation” and “significant distress and embarrassment”.

Depp’s libel claim against Heard in Virginia – over a December 2018 column in the Washington Post which said the actress received “the full force of our culture’s wrath for women who speak out”, but did not mention Depp by name – is due to begin next January.

The pair met on the set of 2011 comedy-drama The Rum Diary – based on a novel by Mr Depp’s friend, Hunter S Thompson, who he played in the 1998 film Fear And Loathing In Las Vegas – and began living together in 2012 before marrying in Los Angeles in February 2015.

Heard obtained a restraining order against Mr Depp in LA shortly after the couple split in 2016 and donated her $7 million divorce settlement to charity.