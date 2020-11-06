#Open journalism No news is bad news

Friday 6 November 2020
Johnny Depp resigns from Fantastic Beasts after ruling he assaulted Amber Heard

Warner Bros. said his part would be recast.

By Press Association Friday 6 Nov 2020, 6:18 PM
1 hour ago 12,924 Views 20 Comments
Image: PA
Image: PA

JOHNNY DEPP SAID he has been asked to resign from the Fantastic Beasts film as he criticised the “surreal judgement” against him in his High Court libel case.

The actor said he plans to appeal against the ruling which earlier this week concluded that he assaulted ex-wife Amber Heard.

The 57-year-old sued The Sun’s publisher, News Group Newspapers (NGN), over a 2018 article which labelled him a “wife-beater”.

Depp wrote on Instagram: “My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false.

“My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time.”

He added: “The surreal judgement of the court in the UK will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal.”

Depp said he had been “asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected that and agreed to that request”.

He added he would like to thank “everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty”.

“I have been humbled and moved by your many messages of love and concern, particularly over the last few days,” he added.

A statement from Warner Bros said: “Johnny Depp will depart the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

“We thank Johnny for his work on the films to date.

“Fantastic Beasts 3 is currently in production and the role of Gellert Grindelwald will be recast.”

The film is due for release in 2022.

Depp brought legal action against NGN over a column by The Sun’s executive editor Dan Wootton in 2018, which referred to “overwhelming evidence” that the actor attacked Ms Heard, 34, during their relationship.

Wootton asked how Harry Potter author JK Rowling could be “genuinely happy” that Depp had been cast in the latest film in the Fantastic Beasts spin-off franchise amid the allegations by Ms Heard.

In a ruling on Monday, Justice Nicol dismissed the Pirates Of The Caribbean star’s claim, saying NGN had proved what was in the article to be “substantially true”.

