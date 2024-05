Advertisement

JOHNNY LOGAN – WHO is still, we discovered this week, referred to as the ‘King of Eurovision’ in Sweden – returned to the song contest’s stage in Malmö during last night’s semi-final to croon his way through local hero Loreen’s ‘Euphoria’.

The Swedish singer won the contest with her club anthem back in 2012 before returning to the contest last year with ‘Tattoo’ to clinch the trophy all over again in Liverpool.

Logan was – until last year – the only person to win the contest twice following his victories in 1980 and 87 (he also went on to win for a third time, as a songwriter, in 1992).

It seemed to go over pretty well in the arena – big finish and all.

It capped a huge night for Ireland, with Bambie Thug delivering a show-stopping performance to reach Saturday’s grand final.