PAST EUROVISION WINNER Johnny Logan will be among the performers at this year’s contest, returning as an interval act.

It’s his latest involvement in a long history with the contest, having won it twice as a solo artist with hit songs What’s Another Year (1980) and Hold Me Now (1987).

He was the first ever person to win two Eurovision titles.

Logan also wrote Why Me, a song which Linda Martin won with as Ireland’s 1992 entry.

At Eurovision 2024, he will be the first interval act in Tuesday’s semi-final on 7 May.

The contest will take place over three nights in Malmö, Sweden, which won last year with artist Loreen. It was her second Eurovision win, making her the only person since Logan to win twice.

Bambie Thug is Ireland’s entry in a year that has seen growing tensions surround the competition due to Israel’s participation.

There have been consistent calls for Israel to be excluded from the competition – like Russia was last year – in response to the state’s treatment of Palestinian people amid its war on Hamas.

Other participants have also been asked to boycott, but Bambie Thug has said they stand with those who choose to boycott the song contest, but that dropping out would mean “less competition” for Israel.