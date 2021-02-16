#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Tuesday 16 February 2021
Advertisement

Johnson & Johnson subsidiary applies to EMA for Covid-19 vaccine approval

The single-dose vaccine could be approved as early as next month.

By Stephen McDermott Tuesday 16 Feb 2021, 4:02 PM
1 hour ago 6,754 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5356206
(File Photo)
Image: AP/PA Images
(File Photo)
(File Photo)
Image: AP/PA Images

THE EUROPEAN MEDICINES Agency (EMA) has announced that pharmaceutical firm Janssen has applied for conditional authorisation for its Covid-19 vaccine.

The agency said in a statement that a decision to approve the jab developed by Johnson & Johnson, the parent company of Janssen, could be made by the middle of March.

In a statement, the EMA said such approval would be conditional on data relating to the vaccine’s efficacy, safety and quality being “sufficiently comprehensive”.

The company’s application is the fourth received by the EMA for a Covid-19 vaccine since the beginning of the pandemic last year, and follows the approval of shots by BioNTech/Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

The EMA said it has already reviewed some data from Janssen as part of the vaccine’s development, including how well it triggers the production of antibodies and immune cells and clinical safety data.

Unlike BioNTech/Pfizer and Moderna’s vaccines, which use mRNA technology, the Johnson & Johnson jab uses ‘viral vector’ technology, in which a modified version of a different virus delivers instructions to the body’s cells to create immunity.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The vaccine only requires a single dose to be effective, in contrast to both mRNA vaccines and the AstraZeneca jab, and can be kept in a standard fridge, meaning it can be rolled out a lot more easily.

Last October, the European Union reached a deal with Johnson & Johnson to obtain 200 million doses of the vaccine for distribution among member states.

About the author:

About the author
Stephen McDermott
@Ste_McDermott
stephen.mcdermott@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie