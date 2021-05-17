#Open journalism No news is bad news

Monday 17 May 2021
HSE considering information about use of AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines in people aged 40-49

These vaccines are currently used for over 50s.

By Orla Dwyer Monday 17 May 2021, 11:39 AM
7 minutes ago 879 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5434017
Image: Shutterstock
Image: Shutterstock

THE HSE HAS received information that the National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) has considered the use of the AstraZeneca and J&J vaccines in people aged 40-49. 

The HSE’s Chief Clinical Officer Dr Colm Henry said this information was received over the weekend and will now be assessed and considered as part of the national rollout. 

“We received some information over the weekend indicating the line of thinking of NIAC, as it was relayed by the CMO [Dr Tony Holohan] to the minister of health [Stephen Donnelly], and that certainly shows that NIAC certainly considered the administration of these vector vaccines – the AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson – to 40-49-year-olds with some conditions attached,” he said speaking to Newstalk’s The Pat Kenny Show

“We have to go through those, and they include ensuring that people have proper information that would involve them getting that vaccine at a quicker timescale than other vaccines, and so on.” 

The exact details of NIAC’s advise and these conditions attached have not been publicly confirmed.

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin recently voiced his support for lowering the age limit on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to ensure no jabs go to waste. 

The HSE had also asked for “flexibility” to allow the use of Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose Janssen vaccine for people aged under 50.

NIAC had previously recommended that the Janssen and AstraZeneca jabs were not to be given to people under 50 amid concerns over links with rare blood clots.

However, Chief Medical Officer Dr Tony Holohan wrote to NIAC this month asking for updated advice in relation to the use of these two vaccines.

The two-millionth dose of a Covid-19 vaccine was administered last week.

