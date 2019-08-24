This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 19 °C Saturday 24 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Johnson and Tusk trade 'Mr No Deal' jibes as G7 summit kicks off

Johnson has said the European Union must drop its insistence on the Irish backstop to avoid a “no-deal” Brexit.

By AFP Saturday 24 Aug 2019, 6:30 PM
13 minutes ago 1,082 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4781009
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Prime Minister Boris Johnson
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

BRTISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson and EU Council President Donald Tusk have clashed over Brexit on the first day of the G7 summit in France. 

As world leaders descend on Biarritz insouthern France, Johnson reiterated his position that the European Union must drop its insistence on the Irish backstop to avoid a “no-deal” Brexit.

“I don’t want a ‘no-deal’ Brexit. I say to our friends in the EU, if they don’t want a ‘no-deal’ Brexit then we have got to get rid of the backstop from the treaty,” Johnson told reporters on the way to the summit in Biarritz.

Tusk earlier today urged Johnson not to go down in history as “Mr No Deal”.

During a press conference in Biarritz, Tusk warned: “One thing I will not cooperate on is a ‘no deal’, and I still hope that Prime Minister Johnson will not like to go down in history as Mr No Deal.”

“We are willing to listen to ideas that are operational, realistic and acceptable to all member states, including Ireland. If and when the UK government is ready to put them on the table,” he added.

Johnson later responded: “If Donald Tusk does not want to go down as ‘Mr No Deal’ Brexit then that point should be borne in mind too,” Johnson said.

At stake is the “backstop”, a provision guaranteeing that border checks will not return between Ireland, an EU member, and Britain’s Northern Ireland.

Johnson has called it “anti-democratic” because it would require London to keep its regulations aligned with those of the EU during a transitional period when the country is no longer a member of the bloc.

The EU argues the backstop is necessary to avoid the re-emergence of a border on the island of Ireland. 

Johnson has staked his leadership on a “do or die” withdrawal from the EU by the current deadline of October 31.

Earlier today, Tusk warned that “trade wars will lead to recession, while trade deals will boost the economy” during a speech at the G7 summit of world leaders in Biarritz, France. 

Leaders of the G7 club of countries are meeting in southern France today, with the burning Amazon rainforest, falling stock markets and divisions over trade and Brexit providing the backdrop to proceedings.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Tusk cautioned that US President Donald Trump’s escalating trade skirmishes with China and Europe could force economies around the world into recession.

Tusk also said it was hard to imagine the EU bloc of countries ratifying its trade pact with South America’s Mercosur grouping as long as Brazil fails to curb the fires ravaging the Amazon rainforest. 

The European Union “stands by the EU-Mercosur agreement but it is hard to imagine a process of ratification as long as the Brazilian government allows for the destruction” of the Amazon, he said as world leaders flew in for the G7 summit in the French resort of Biarritz.

- © AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie