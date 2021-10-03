#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Sunday 3 October 2021
Advertisement

Johnson branded ‘hypocrite’ over Everard remarks while supporting Troubles amnesty

Families of Troubles victims say they are being denied justice for similar crimes.

By Press Association Sunday 3 Oct 2021, 1:20 PM
40 minutes ago 4,388 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5564294
Image: PA
Image: PA

BORIS JOHNSON HAS been branded a hypocrite for claiming he is “sickened” by the death of Sarah Everard, while attempting to introduce an amnesty for similar crimes in Northern Ireland.

This week the Prime Minister expressed his outrage as details emerged in court and Wayne Couzens, 48, was handed a whole life sentence for the kidnap, rape and murder of the 33-year-old marketing executive.

But his comments have led families of Troubles victims to question if there are different standards of justice in Northern Ireland than the rest of the UK.

A group representing victims’ families will travel to Westminster for the third time on October 19, to meet with political leaders in opposition to UK Government proposals to end prosecutions for Troubles era crimes.

Among that group will be Cathy McIlvenny, whose sister Lorraine McCausland was 23 when she was beaten, raped and murdered after a night out.

Raymond McCord, speaking for the families, said the Prime Minister’s comments showed that “there’s a difference between justice in Britain and justice in Northern Ireland”.

He told the PA news agency: “We are sickened by what we’ve heard the Prime Minister say in relation to the death of Sarah Everard.

“What she and her family have gone through is horrific. All of us know that pain.

“Boris Johnson has tried to tell us that by not having prosecutions, it will help us move on. Would he dare say that to the family of Sarah Everard?

“While her killer has been given a full life sentence, they’re trying to bring in an amnesty for the same crimes in Northern Ireland.

“It’s hypocrisy, it’s sickening and disgusting.

2.62081182 Raymond McCord, centre, speaking outside Belfast City Hall after a meeting of victims of the Troubles.

“It was a horrific murder but not more so than my sisters and brothers in Northern Ireland.

“People have to look at these facts and see that there’s a difference between justice in Britain and justice in Northern Ireland.”

In July, Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis announced plans for a statute of limitations which would end all prosecutions for Troubles incidents up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.

The proposals, which Boris Johnson said would allow Northern Ireland to “draw a line under the Troubles”, would also end all legacy inquests and civil actions related to the conflict.

McCord, whose son Raymond Jr was murdered by loyalist paramilitaries, has been leading a cross-community campaign to see the proposals halted.

A document calling for the proposals to be stopped has been signed by all of the major political parties in Ireland.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

McCord noted that this has never happened before, even for the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement, which was opposed by the DUP.

A letter signed by 35 US congressmen has denounced the proposals, which have also been opposed by Amnesty International.

McCord said Ms McIlvenny, along with all of the other victims’ families, would like to support Ms Everard’s family in any way they can.

“Every citizen in Northern Ireland is behind that family,” he said.

“It’s not the end of it for them. They’re going to have a lot of bad nights, like we have had.

“I hope that the life sentence helps, and brings some comfort to her family, in some way.

“I don’t know, because we’ve never had justice, we’ve never been in that position. Boris Johnson has taken that away from us. He wouldn’t have dared do it in England.”

Number 10 has been contacted for comment.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie