Building NI-Scotland bridge is a 'very interesting idea', says Johnson

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has said the idea of building a bridge between Northern Ireland and Scotland is “very interesting”, after the concept was brought up once again.

This idea has been raised several times before and the DUP have been supportive of such a bridge. Johnson has said it would cost an estimated £15 billion (€17.6 billion) to build.

The concept was brought up today by MP Ian Paisley Jr who asked Johnson if he would “build the Boris bridge not just the Boris bus” in the House of Commons today.

“As for [Paisley's] desire for a bridge to connect the two biggest isles in the British isles, all I can say is that it is a very interesting idea,” said Johnson.

“I advise him to watch this space and indeed, watch that space between those islands because what he has said has not fallen on deaf ears.”

Johnson further said today that the British government will do “everything in [its] power” to restore parliament in Stormont “so that Northern Ireland is once again ruled by its own elected representatives”.

Channel 4 News reported in September that Johnson told government officials to explore the possibility of building a NI-Scotland bridge.

Documents showed that both the Treasury and Department for Transport were asked for advice on the costs and risks of this idea, Channel 4 News said.