Dublin: 17°C Tuesday 30 August 2022
Boris Johnson evades questions when asked about potential return to politics

A Tory former leadership rival and critic of the Prime Minister has warned Boris Johnson could try and make a comeback.

By Press Association Tuesday 30 Aug 2022, 6:02 PM
1 hour ago 3,616 Views 3 Comments
UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has refused to rule out a political comeback as he faced his final few days in Downing Street

On a visit to Dorset he declined to be drawn on what he will do when he is replaced as prime minister by either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak.

The outgoing Prime Minister instead put his focus on the expansion of gigabit-speed broadband, as he sought to emphasise his Government’s achievements.

Asked if he would rule out a comeback,  Johnson told reporters: “I think on the whole people in this country are more interested in their gigabit broadband than they are in the fate of this or that politician.”

Johnson’s demise was ultimately triggered by the row after former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher was accused of inappropriate behaviour.

Asked if he had regrets about the way allegations of misconduct had been dealt with,  Johnson said: “All those things have to be handled carefully and sensitively and we have processes for dealing with them, and people who have complaints should raise them in the normal way.”

Johnson declined to give himself a rating out of 10 for his term in office.

Asked about his plans after next Tuesday, when he is set to be replaced, Johnson said: “I am concentrating on today.”

Rory Stewart, a former Conservative leadership rival of the Prime Minister, warned yesterday that  Johnson could try and make a comeback.

“I fear we’re going to end up with a second Berlusconi or a second Trump trying to rock back in again,” the former Tory Cabinet minister said.

