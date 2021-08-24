Boris Johnson to chair G7 meeting on Afghanistan as Joe Biden mulls extending evacuation effort

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson is to chair an emergency meeting of G7 nations to coordinate a response to the crisis in Afghanistan, as the race to evacuate people continues.

It is expected that the leaders will discuss whether the US should extend its presence in the country past the deadline of 31 August to give the evacuation effort more time.

Ahead of the virtual meeting, Johnson promised “to use every humanitarian and diplomatic lever” to protect human rights in the country, following the Taliban takeover.

Downing Street said Johnson and US President Joe Biden spoke yesterday ahead of the G7 leaders meeting.

Yesterday, British Defence Secretary Ben Wallace said Johnson is “going to try and raise the prospect of seeing if the United States will extend” its withdrawal.

A Taliban spokesperson said that any attempt to continue the military evacuation operation past 31 August would “provoke a reaction”.

5,800 US troops have essentially run airport operations and maintained security since 14 August, as the Taliban moved on Kabul, as well as large amounts of equipment brought in to support their mission.

President Biden signalled on Sunday that he did not want US armed forces to stay in the central Asian country beyond August, saying: “Our hope is that we don’t have to extend but there are discussions going on about how far we are.”

German, British and French officials said yesterday that evacuations on their part could continue after August 31, and said they want the US force to stay in place to help the international airlift.

Evacuations

Members of Ireland’s elite Army Ranger Wing are being sent to Kabul, where they will assist in the evacuation of the last remaining Irish citizens there.

A group of soldiers, along with at least two high-ranking officials from the Department of Foreign Affairs, are heading to Afghanistan. It is expected that the members of the Defence Forces will be on the ground in Kabul by Thursday.

Over 10,000 people have been evacuated from Hamid Karzai International Airport in the 12 hours up until 3pm on Monday, a White House official said, adding to the total of 53,000 relocated from Afghanistan to the US since July.

Earlier, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said those evacuated included “several thousand” US citizens and thousands of Afghans who worked for US forces who had applied for or received special immigrant visas.

Also on the flights are Afghans seen as at risk of Taliban attacks for their work in NGOs, the media, and other jobs.

House Intelligence Committee chairman Representative Adam Schiff told reporters the deadline for US forces to leave was tight.

“I think it’s possible [for the evacuation to finish by 31 August], but I think it’s very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated,” he said.

The UK’s armed forces minister James Heappey said UK nationals and more than 2,200 Afghans who helped British forces – the remaining people under the Arap (Afghan Relocations and Assistance Policy) – are the “focus” of the Government’s evacuation efforts from Afghanistan.

Heappey said: “We will get out as many as we possibly can but we have been clear throughout that there is a hard reality that we won’t be able to get out everybody that we want to.”