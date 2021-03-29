Johnson & Johnson to deliver vaccine to Europe from 19 April

JOHNSON & JOHNSON has said it will start delivering its single-shot vaccine to Europe on 19 April, giving the continent a boost as it struggles to speed up its vaccination drive.

The pharmaceutical giant’s jab was approved by European Union regulators in mid-March, following approval of vaccines made by Pfizer-BioNTech, Moderna and AstraZeneca.

Ireland is due to receive 600,000 doses of the one-shot vaccine between April and June.

The EU has signed a firm order for 200 million J&J doses and an option for 200 million more.

As well as being the first that requires just a single injection rather than two, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine is easier to store.

The EMA gave the green light after saying clinical trials involving volunteers in the United States, South Africa and South American countries found the J&J jab was 67 percent effective at preventing people from getting Covid.

Several European countries have enacted new restrictions to curb a surge of infections, as vaccination campaigns have been slower than in other countries such as the United States or Britain.

