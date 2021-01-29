Johnson & Johnson global trial finds Covid-19 vaccine is 66% effective

JOHNSON & JOHNSON HAS announced that global trials found that its single-dose vaccine was 66% effective in preventing Covid-19.

The results came in a large trial involving 44,000 volunteers that was conducted across three continents and against multiple variants of the virus.

The American firm said that its jab was found to be 72% effective in preventing Covid-19 in the United States.

The level of protection against moderate and severe Covid-19 was found to be 66% in Latin America. However, it dropped to just 57% in South Africa, where another variant of the coronavirus is circulating.

The firm said the jab was 85% effective in preventing severe disease and “demonstrated complete protection against Covid-19 related hospitalisation and death, 28 days post-vaccination”.

The jab has been developed by the pharmaceutical arm Janssen.

Paul Stoffels, vice chairman of the executive committee and chief scientific officer at Johnson & Johnson, said: “These topline results with a single-shot Covid-19 vaccine candidate represent a promising moment.

“The potential to significantly reduce the burden of severe disease, by providing an effective and well-tolerated vaccine with just one immunisation, is a critical component of the global public health response.”

With reporting by Press Association