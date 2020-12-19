#Open journalism No news is bad news

Boris Johnson expected to place London and south-east England under strict lockdown

England’s chief medical officer Chris Whitty says the new coronavirus variant can spread more quickly.

By Press Association Saturday 19 Dec 2020, 3:05 PM
36 minutes ago 4,652 Views 7 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5306028
Image: PA
Image: PA

UK PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson is set to announce tighter restrictions for London and the South East of England while cutting back on planned relaxation of the rules over Christmas.

Johnson held emergency talks with Cabinet ministers this afternoon as scientists confirmed that the new variant coronavirus was spreading more rapidly.

He is expected to hold a press conference at 4pm. 

Earlier, Whitty said the UK had now informed the World Health Organisation that it had concluded the mutant strain could spread more quickly.

“As announced on Monday, the UK has identified a new variant of Covid-19 through Public Health England’s genomic surveillance,” he said in a statement.

“As a result of the rapid spread of the new variant, preliminary modelling data and rapidly rising incidence rates in the South East, the New and Emerging Respiratory Virus Threats Advisory Group (NERVTAG) now consider that the new strain can spread more quickly.

“We have alerted the World Health Organisation and are continuing to analyse the available data to improve our understanding.

“There is no current evidence to suggest the new strain causes a higher mortality rate or that it affects vaccines and treatments although urgent work is underway to confirm this.

“Given this latest development, it is now more vital than ever that the public continue to take action in their area to reduce transmission.”

Former health secretary Jeremy Hunt warned the situation was on a “knife-edge” with infections rising and hospital admissions on the increase.

The latest development comes after Johnson refused to rule out a third national lockdown for England – a move he has previously been deeply reluctant to contemplate.

Wales and Northern Ireland have already announced fresh lockdowns once Christmas is over while the Scottish Government has said the option “remains on the table”.

Much of the latest focus is on the South and East of England where the new variant is thought to be most prevalent.

On Friday, the NHS in Kent announced it was suspending non-urgent hospital procedures, saying it was treating double the number of patients it had at the peak of the first wave in April.

Latest figures from the Government’s Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) showed the R number for the UK was estimated to have risen to between 1.1 and 1.2 – which means the disease is growing again.

Press Association

