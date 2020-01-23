This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 23 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Johnson seeks end to ‘rancour and division’ as Parliament approves Brexit deal

The only hurdle left to formal ratification now is royal assent by Queen Elizabeth.

By Press Association Thursday 23 Jan 2020, 8:01 AM
1 hour ago 3,285 Views 21 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4976360
Image: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images
Image: Stefan Rousseau via PA Images

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has called for “rancour and division” to be left behind after Parliament approved his Brexit deal, paving the way for the UK to leave the EU with an agreement this month.

Johnson said it felt at times that the “finish line” would not be crossed but heralded having “done it” after peers ended a legislative battle yesterday evening.

The Lords had tried to secure additional rights including for unaccompanied child refugees but bowed to the will of MPs after the elected chamber overturned the peers’ demands.

Now the legislation just needs royal assent – the method by which a monarch formally approves an act of the legislature – to be formally granted by the Queen and the agreement to be approved by the European Parliament by Brexit day on 31 January.

Johnson said the nation would “move forwards as one United Kingdom”, adding:

At times it felt like we would never cross the Brexit finish line, but we’ve done it.

“Now we can put the rancour and division of the past three years behind us and focus on delivering a bright, exciting future – with better hospitals and schools, safer streets and opportunity spread to every corner of our country.”

The Queen’s formal approval of the European Union (Withdrawal Agreement) Bill is expected in the coming days while the European Parliament will hold its consent vote on 29 January.

MPs had reversed five changes made to the legislation by the Lords during a “ping-pong” phase where the Bill moved between the two Houses until agreement is achieved.

Related Read

22.01.20 Northern Irish parties say 'no thanks' to £1,000 pay rise amid public anger

Peers had defeated the government on EU workers having the right to physical proof of their right to remain and on the power of courts to depart from European Court of Justice rulings.

They also worked to ensure the rights of unaccompanied child refugees to be reunited with their families in the UK post-Brexit.

But all five amendments were comfortably reversed by MPs, with majorities ranging from 86 to 103, before the upper House gave way.

The deal was able to pass the Commons with ease after Johnson secured an 80-strong majority in the general election.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie