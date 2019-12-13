'Johnson unleashed': UK papers react to Boris' election victory

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has won a landslide victory in the UK general election.

Across the water, UK papers have given their reaction.

At the Daily Express ”the British lion roars for Boris and Brexit”.

Source: Daily Express

The Daily Telegraph, which has been a vocal backer of the Conservatives in recent months, writes: “Johnson on course for landslide as exit poll puts Tories well ahead.”

Source: The Daily Telegraph

The Daily Mirror, which traditionally backs Labour, takes a less jubilant tone:

Source: Daily Mirror

Another paper that is celebrating Johnson’s victory is the Daily Mail:

Source: The Mail

The Guardian, which backed Labour, says the party is “in meltdown as Johnson seizes majority”.

Source: The Guardian

The Times has a similar headline:

Source: The Times

For the i it’s “Johnson unleashed”.

Finally, the Sun has “Carrie on Boris” picturing the returned PM and his girlfriend.

Source: The Sun