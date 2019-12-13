This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Friday 13 December, 2019
'Johnson unleashed': UK papers react to Boris' election victory

The UK papers have reacted to what Boris Johnson has called a “historic” election.

By Cónal Thomas Friday 13 Dec 2019, 9:03 AM
16 minutes ago 1,084 Views 4 Comments
BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has won a landslide victory in the UK general election.

Across the water, UK papers have given their reaction. 

At the Daily Express ”the British lion roars for Boris and Brexit”.

boris Source: Daily Express

The Daily Telegraph, which has been a vocal backer of the Conservatives in recent months, writes: “Johnson on course for landslide as exit poll puts Tories well ahead.”

ELnsPGMXsAAYF0a Source: The Daily Telegraph

The Daily Mirror, which traditionally backs Labour, takes a less jubilant tone:

ELnskFtWoAMZQ5K (1) Source: Daily Mirror

Another paper that is celebrating Johnson’s victory is the Daily Mail:

mail Source: The Mail

The Guardian, which backed Labour, says the party is “in meltdown as Johnson seizes majority”.

guardian Source: The Guardian

The Times has a similar headline:

ELnxpNEW4AIVkcn Source: The Times

For the i it’s “Johnson unleashed”. 

the i

Finally, the Sun has “Carrie on Boris” picturing the returned PM and his girlfriend.

the sun Source: The Sun

