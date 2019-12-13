'Johnson unleashed': UK papers react to Boris' election victory

BRITISH PRIME MINISTER Boris Johnson has won a landslide victory in the UK general election.
Across the water, UK papers have given their reaction.
At the Daily Express ”the British lion roars for Boris and Brexit”.
The Daily Telegraph, which has been a vocal backer of the Conservatives in recent months, writes: “Johnson on course for landslide as exit poll puts Tories well ahead.”
The Daily Mirror, which traditionally backs Labour, takes a less jubilant tone:
Another paper that is celebrating Johnson’s victory is the Daily Mail:
The Guardian, which backed Labour, says the party is “in meltdown as Johnson seizes majority”.
The Times has a similar headline:
For the i it’s “Johnson unleashed”.
Finally, the Sun has “Carrie on Boris” picturing the returned PM and his girlfriend.
