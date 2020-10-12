#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Monday 12 October 2020
Advertisement

New advertising campaign to urge 15-34 year olds in Dublin to redouble efforts to limit Covid-19 spread

The elected leaders of the four Dublin councils, the HSE and the gardaí have written an open letter to the people of Dublin.

By Sean Murray Monday 12 Oct 2020, 11:38 AM
1 hour ago 7,735 Views 23 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5230447
File photo. Dublin city centre.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie
File photo. Dublin city centre.
File photo. Dublin city centre.
Image: Sam Boal/Rollingnews.ie

THE ELECTED LEADERS of the four local authorities, the HSE and An Garda Síochána have written an open letter to Dubliners urging them to take actions now to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The letter urges people in the capital to take personal responsibility for their actions and work together to reduce case numbers, decrease the rate of infection and lower the numbers admitted to hospital. 

It was signed by Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Casthaiorleach Una Power, Mayor of Fingal David Healy, Mayor of South Dublin Ed O’Brien along with HSE East director of public health Dr Deirdre Mulholland and assistant garda commissioner Paula Hilman.

The letter comes amid a worsening situation for some weeks in Dublin regarding Covid-19.

The county was the first to be moved to Level 3 last month and continues to have high case numbers daily. Yesterday, 226 new cases were confirmed in Dublin alone. The number of cases in recent times has been particularly high in the 15-34 age group.

However, the likes of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly have said there are initial signs that Level 3 of restrictions may be working in Dublin.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In the open letter, it says: “We already know that this disease shows no respect for your age, gender, for who you are, or where you live. We have got to view it as a dangerous enemy and work together to stop it sweeping through our communities and affecting the lives of our loved-ones, neighbours, colleagues and friends.”

The four local authorities will run a radio and digital audio campaign aimed at changing the behaviour of 15-34 year olds in Dublin towards the virus. 

Councillor Una Power said: “I’m asking young people in Dublin to redouble their efforts to reduce social contacts to help stop the spread of this virus.

Do the easy things right – wear a mask, wash your hands properly, maintain social distance and reduce your social contacts as much as possible. It’s been hard, I know, and especially for young people working on the front lines and in precarious work. Unfortunately, the virus is spreading again, and we need to count on each other to do the right thing.

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (23)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie