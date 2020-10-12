New advertising campaign to urge 15-34 year olds in Dublin to redouble efforts to limit Covid-19 spread

THE ELECTED LEADERS of the four local authorities, the HSE and An Garda Síochána have written an open letter to Dubliners urging them to take actions now to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

The letter urges people in the capital to take personal responsibility for their actions and work together to reduce case numbers, decrease the rate of infection and lower the numbers admitted to hospital.

It was signed by Dublin Lord Mayor Hazel Chu, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown Casthaiorleach Una Power, Mayor of Fingal David Healy, Mayor of South Dublin Ed O’Brien along with HSE East director of public health Dr Deirdre Mulholland and assistant garda commissioner Paula Hilman.

The letter comes amid a worsening situation for some weeks in Dublin regarding Covid-19.

The county was the first to be moved to Level 3 last month and continues to have high case numbers daily. Yesterday, 226 new cases were confirmed in Dublin alone. The number of cases in recent times has been particularly high in the 15-34 age group.

However, the likes of Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Health Minister Stephen Donnelly have said there are initial signs that Level 3 of restrictions may be working in Dublin.

In the open letter, it says: “We already know that this disease shows no respect for your age, gender, for who you are, or where you live. We have got to view it as a dangerous enemy and work together to stop it sweeping through our communities and affecting the lives of our loved-ones, neighbours, colleagues and friends.”

The four local authorities will run a radio and digital audio campaign aimed at changing the behaviour of 15-34 year olds in Dublin towards the virus.

Councillor Una Power said: “I’m asking young people in Dublin to redouble their efforts to reduce social contacts to help stop the spread of this virus.