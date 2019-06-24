This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'This isn't like Jon, he doesn't just vanish': Family of missing Icelandic man make fresh appeal

Members of Jón Jonsson’s family will appear on Crimecall this evening, five months after the Icelandic man went missing in north Dublin.

By Sean Murray Monday 24 Jun 2019, 5:14 PM
Source: RTÉ - IRELAND’S NATIONAL PUBLIC SERVICE MEDIA/YouTube

THE FAMILY OF a missing Icelandic man will appear on RTÉ’s Crimecall programme this evening, with a renewed appeal for information on his whereabouts. 

41-year-old Jón Jónsson arrived in Ireland to attend a poker tournament with his fiancée on 8 February.

The father-of-four was last seen at around 11am on Saturday 9 February near the Bonnington Hotel in Whitehall, where he had been staying, while his fiancée Jana had coffee in the hotel bar.

download (55) Jón Jónsson Source: Garda Press

That is the last time she saw Jón.

Jón had a hotel room key card from the Bonnington Hotel in his possession when he went missing. 

Jana told RTÉ she became increasingly worried as there was no sign of him all day. 

“This isn’t like Jon, he doesn’t just vanish and go somewhere without letting me know,” she said. 

It is not known why Jón left the hotel, and despite a number of garda appeals, there have been no leads in the case.

Twelve members of Jón’s family travelled from Iceland following his disappearance to step up efforts to find him. 

On 23 February, the search intensified as a large-scale search took place. Around 80 volunteers turned up to help the family. 

However, despite ongoing searches he had yet to be located. 

Jón’s younger brother Daniel said that his older sibling is like a father to him and has always been “kind caring and level-headed”.

“I’ve no idea what happened to my brother, it doesn’t make any sense. But somebody knows,” Daniel said.

It would mean everything to know he’s alive, or if he’s not, to know where he is. I’m not going to give up. It’s my objective, to find him.

Jón’s fiancée Jana added that his children miss him and are “crying at night”. 

“If you know something, please, please call the gardaí and help us find him,” she said. 

With reporting from Hayley Halpin

