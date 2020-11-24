#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Tuesday 24 November 2020
Advertisement

Managing director of RTÉ News apologises for social distancing breaches

RTÉ officials met with gardaí yesterday in relation to the retirement gathering.

By Michelle Hennessy Tuesday 24 Nov 2020, 9:46 AM
9 minutes ago 908 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5276910

THE MANAGING DIRECTOR of RTÉ News Jon Williams has apologised for his failure to observe social distancing guidelines at a retirement gathering at the broadcaster’s headquarters recently.

Some of RTÉ’s most well-known presenters have apologised for breaching social distancing guidelines at the gathering. The broadcaster has said it was a “short impromptu gathering” and that “social distancing was observed overall”.

Williams made his apology as he delivered the John Cunningham Journalism Lecture to NUI Galway students yesterday.

He said he wanted to acknowledge that RTÉ had been in the news rather than making the news recently. He said he had been one of the people pictured failing to observe social distancing and that he deeply regretted it.

“I apologise unreservedly and I am sorry that I failed to do the right thing on this occasion,” he said.

Williams said RTÉ should lead by example and the best way for it to rebuild trust was to continue to “do what we do”.

Related Read

23.11.20 Gardaí meet RTÉ officials over social distancing controversy

Gardaí have met with senior RTÉ officials as part of their inquiries into potential coronavirus rule breaches.

Garda inquiries are focusing on whether the gathering was in breach of coronavirus regulations prohibiting the organisation of indoor events involving more than two households.

Failing to socially distance or wear a mask at such an event is not an offence under the regulations.

Following the meeting yesterday, a garda spokesman said the advice of the Director of Public Prosecutions would be sought on whether further action was required.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Michelle Hennessy
@michellehtweet
michelle@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie