KVK: Afolabi's new club have only managed 12 goals from 20 league games this season. KV Kortrijk
Bohs' star striker Jonathan Afolabi leaves club for move to Belgian top-flight

The League of Ireland Premier Division top scorer has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal with KV Kortrijk.
27 minutes ago

BOHEMIANS’ STAR STRIKER Jonathan Afolabi will line out in Belgium’s Pro League in the new year after completing a move to Flanders club KV Kortrijk.

The League of Ireland Premier Division top scorer had one season remaining on his contract at Dalymount Park and leaves for an undisclosed fee, Bohs confirmed on Friday.

Afolabi, 23, has agreed a two-and-a-half year deal with Kortrijk until the summer of 2026.

Kortrijk are currently rooted to the bottom of the 16-team Belgian top flight with just two wins and only 12 goals from 20 league games this season.

kvkofficieel / YouTube

“It has been a pleasure and an honour to play for Bohs the last year and a half,” Afolabi said.

“I’d like to thank the coaching staff, my teammates and all the fans for making my time here very enjoyable. I’ll be moving on with a lot of good memories and moments in my career that have helped me improve.

“Lastly, I would like to wish the club all the best going forward. I will be supporting the lads from afar. Up the Bohs.”

