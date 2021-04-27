Former Sinn Féin councillor Jonathan Dowdall charged with murder of David Byrne over Regency Hotel shooting

A FORMER SINN Féin councillor has been charged at the Special Criminal Court with the murder of David Byrne at the Regency Hotel in 2016.

Byrne was shot dead at the hotel in Dublin in February 2016 after five men, three disguised as armed gardaí, stormed the building.

Jonathan Dowdall (43), a former north inner city councillor, with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 9, appeared at the brief hearing this morning when the registrar read the single charge to him.

Dowdall is charged with the murder of David Byrne, contrary to common law, at the Regency Hotel in Whitehall, north Dublin, on 5 February 2016.

Dowdall appeared in the court after meeting with detectives in the body of the court this morning where he was charged with the murder.

Mr Justice Tony Hunt remanded Dowdall in custody to 14 June for service of the Book of Evidence.

His father, Patrick Dowdall, is already before the court alongside two co-accused charged with involvement in the murder.

Patrick Dowdall (64) with an address at Navan Road, Cabra, Dublin 7, is accused of participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by making a room available at the Regency Hotel, Drumcondra, Dublin 9 for that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on 4 February 2016.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Co-accused Paul Murphy (59) is charged with supplying logistical support to a six-man team suspected of carrying out the murder on 15 February 2016.

He is charged with participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by providing access to individual motor vehicles to that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on 5 February 2016.

Finally, Jason Bonney (50), of Drumnigh Wood, Portmarnock, Dublin 13, is charged with participating in or contributing to activity intending to or being reckless as to whether such participation or contribution could facilitate the commission of a serious offence by a criminal organisation or any of its members, to wit the murder of David Byrne, by providing access to individual motor vehicles to that criminal organisation or its members, within the State on 5 February 2016.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing