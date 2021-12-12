Gardaí ask for public's help in finding 34-year-old missing from Dublin

GARDAÍ ARE ASKING for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of Jonathan Doyle, who is missing from Raheny in Co Dublin since Friday.

The 34-year-old is described as being 5ft 7in tall, of strong build and with short, grey hair.

Gardaí and Jonathan’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with information on Jonathan’s whereabouts are asked to contact Raheny Garda Station on 01 666 4300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.