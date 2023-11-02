Jozef Puska takes witness stand in his trial for murder of Ashling Murphy

THE MAN ACCUSED of killing school teacher Ashling Murphy has appeared in the witness stand at the Central Criminal Court in Dublin.

Josef Puska was called as a witness by his defence counsel. He was sworn in on the bible.

Earlier today, the trial heard that Puska told gardaí he had never seen her before when he was questioned by detectives six days after Ashling was stabbed to death.

“I don’t know anything about that,” Puska said when asked if he knew about Ashling’s murder, adding that he had not read anything about it. “I look at the news but don’t speak English, can’t understand it,” he said.

It is the prosecution case that four days before this interview, while in a bed at St James’s Hospital in Dublin, Puska admitted to murdering Ashling by saying: “I did it, I murdered, I am the murderer” and by telling another garda that he “cut” Ashling.

Puska (33), with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Ms Murphy at Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly on January 12th, 2022.

Detective Colin O’Leary told prosecution counsel Kevin White BL that gardaí interviewed Puska five times over two days following Puska’s arrest on suspicion of Ashling’s murder on January 18 last year.

During the second interview, Puska spoke to Detective Padhraic Hanley and Sergeant Maria Cassells.

O’Leary confirmed that Puska said, “I don’t know” when the detectives asked if he knew where Ashling was murdered and when they showed him a photo of her and said she had her “whole life ahead of her,” he replied: “I didn’t see her, I don’t know her.”

One garda pointed out that her funeral was happening that day. “I don’t know anything,” Mr Puska replied.

A garda told Puska that this was his “chance to tell,” to which he replied: “I don’t know anything”.

A garda told him, “You know where you were that day” and asked if he had ever met Ashling Murphy, who was “brutally murdered” on January 12.

Puska responded: “I never saw her. First on this picture.”

Puska in the Central Criminal Court dock today, drawn by a court illustrator.

During this morning’s hearing, Superintendent Pat O’Callaghan confirmed to Mr Puska’s defence counsel, Michael Bowman SC, that the garda press office received an email the day before Puska was arrested from someone saying, “I am the person responsible for Ashling’s murder. I was in Tullamore that evening and have the black tracksuit. I’m so sorry.”

The email was received at 10.44pm and forwarded to the incident room in Tullamore. O’Callaghan said gardaí identified where the email came from and spoke to the person to whom the email account belonged.

The person indicated that he suffered from mental health problems, drinks too much and has little recollection of what he does when drunk.

He was shown the email but said he couldn’t remember sending it, that he must have been drunk and apologised.

O’Callaghan told Anne-Marie Lawlor SC, for the prosecution, that the man in question has “significant mental health issues” and when asked why he claimed to have murdered Ashling, he said he was “sick” that he was “an idiot”.

He told detectives: “I’m very sorry, I shouldn’t be on the internet after drinking, I didn’t murder her, I’m not capable of it, I’m sorry.”

O’Callaghan confirmed that gardaí investigated the matter further and were satisfied that the man had “nothing whatsoever to do with” what happened to Ms Murphy.

The trial continues this afternoon in front of Justice Tony Hunt and a jury of nine men and three women.

- With reporting by Press Association