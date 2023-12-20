Killer's wife to go on trial accused of withholding information from Ashling Murphy murder investigation

THE WIFE OF convicted murderer Jozef Puska has been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court charged with withholding information from the investigation of the killing of Ashling Murphy.

Puska’s wife Lucia Istokova (34) was one of five people to appear before Tullamore District Court this afternoon in relation to the investigation into the murder of Ms Murphy.

Two of Puska’s brothers have also been charged with withholding information into the murder investigation and have also been sent forward for trial to the Central Criminal Court.

Two other women also appeared before Judge Andrew Cody during a hearing which lasted just 12 minutes at Tullamore District Court.

Garda Stacey O’Brien gave evidence of serving the book of evidence to each of the five defendants. None of the five spoke during the hearing other than to confirm their name. A Slovakian language interpreter was in court to assist the accused people.

All five, who were represented in court by solicitor David Powderly, were granted free legal aid.

A previous bail condition prevents the publication of the addresses of the five defendants.

Puska’s wife Lucia Istokoca is charged with that on a date unknown between 12 January 2022 and 27 January 2022 at Tullamore Garda Station, that she “did fail without reasonable excuse to disclose as soon as was practicable to a member of the Garda Siochana information which you knew or believed might be of material assistance in securing the apprehension, prosecution or conviction of Jozef Puska for a serious offence to wit murder of Ashling Murphy contrary to common law that occurred on the 12 January 2022 at Grand Canal Way Cappincur, Tullamore, Co Offaly”.

Puska’s brothers, Marek (34) and Lubomir (35) Puska, faced similar charges.

Jozefina Grundzova (33) and Viera Gazoiva (38) are both accused of impeding the apprehension or prosecution of a person, “whereas another person having committed an arrestable offence, namely the murder of Ashling Murphy contrary to common law you knowing or believing that the said person to be guilty of the said offence or some other arrestable offence did without reasonable excuse an act with intent to impede the apprehension or prosecution of the said person”.

Judge Cody remanded all five defendants on continuing bail and sent each of them forward to the next sitting of the Central Criminal Court.

Last month, Jozef Puska was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Tullamore teacher Ashling Murphy, who was stabbed multiple times after she went for a run along the Grand Canal Way in Cappincur near Tullamore in Co Offaly on the afternoon of 12 January 2022.